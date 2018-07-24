PORTAGE, Mich. - A New York pharmaceutical company is building a new facility that will add nearly 500 jobs to West Michigan.

Pfizer Inc. announced Tuesday, July 24, it selected Portage over 12 of its other global locations as the site of its latest sterile manufacturing plant.

The company will receive state tax incentives, capturing 100 percent of income taxes over 10 years for the 450 employees hired under the deal. The state expects Pfizer to see a $10.5 million return, according to an official at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The state is also granting a $1 million performance-based grant to Pfizer.

The tax incentives are offered through the “Good Jobs for Michigan” program, signed into law by Gov. Snyder last July. To qualify, the Pfizer jobs will pay at least 125 percent of the average regional wage. Pfizer will need to hire at least 250 people before these “God Jobs” incentives kick in.

According to Pfizer officials, the average salary of the incoming jobs is $80,000. There is no official timetable for when the facility will be built, but Pfizer expects it will take eight years before the full 450 employees are hired.

Pfizer is the first company to utilize the ”Good Jobs” incentive, according to the MEDC.

