SEATTLE - In spring 2019, outdoor co-op REI, plans on opening a new store in Grand Rapids.

REI calls Grand Rapids the "hub for outdoor recreation" in West Michigan, due to the city's close proximity to the Grand River, Lake Michigan and the Huron-Manistee National Forests.

“We are thrilled to be adding our fourth store in the state and our first location in Western Michigan,” said Michelle Yancy, REI retail director for the Midwest district. “This new location will allow us to connect nearly 10,000 active REI members in Grand Rapids to the many outdoor activities this region has to offer.”

REI Grand Rapids will be located at the intersection of 28th Street SE and Mall Drive SE, just south of Woodland Mall. The co-op's new 20,000 square-foot store will carry gear and apparel for outdoor activities including paddling, biking and running. REI Grand Rapids will be the fourth retail location in the state, joining stores in Ann Arbor, Northville and Troy.

According to a press release from the co-op, REI Grand Rapids will also offer in-store workshops to connect the community with the outdoors.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM