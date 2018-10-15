Ford Motor Co. Chairman Bill Ford has canceled an upcoming trip to the Middle East, including a visit to a Saudi investment conference, Reuters was reporting Sunday.

It was the latest cancellation by an attendee of the Future Investment Initiative since the disappearance and suspected murder of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Major news organizations and technology firms have also pulled out of the kingdom's upcoming investment forum, a high-profile event known as "Davos in the Desert."

Turkish officials have said they fear a Saudi hit team killed and dismembered Khashoggi, who wrote critically of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The kingdom has called such allegations "baseless" but has not offered any evidence Khashoggi ever left the consulate.

The Associated Press contributed.

