GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- An online grocery delivery service called Instacart launches in West Michigan Thursday, August 2.

It will get you groceries on demand from Family Fare, Costco, Fresh Thyme, Save-A-Lot, D&W Market and Petco.

The delivery service will cover 314,000 West Michigan households. They also plan to hire more than 100 shoppers.

You can sign up as a new customer on the service's website.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

