GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Snow hit West Michigan on Friday, and Siegel Jewelers used the occasion to announce their Let it Snow promotion.

The fine print: If it snows six inches or more on Christmas Day, anyone who purchased from Siegel Jewelers from Nov. 10 - Dec. 14 will get a full refund.

In 2017, there was record snowfall on Dec. 25, and Siegel Jewelers ended up giving away more than $150,000 in jewelry. Last year was the first time since the local jewelry store started their promotion that it actually snowed enough for customers to cash in on free jewelry.

To celebrate the launch of the promotion, Siegel will also be giving one customer their purchase for free on Nov. 10.

The Grand Rapids-based jewelry store has been around for generations, first starting in 1889.

So if you plan on shopping at Siegel Jewelers before Christmas, make sure you save your receipt!

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

