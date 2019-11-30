GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the biggest shopping season of the year and a crucial time for small businesses, which are trying to compete with major chain stores.

The 10th annual Small Business Saturday is Nov. 30.

Following the recession, American Express created the movement in 2010 to encourage more holiday shopping at small businesses.

According to American Express, for every $1 spent at a small business, around 67 cents stays in the community.

Small Business Saturday spending reached an estimated $103 billion in just the 9 days since it began in 2010.

Omar Cuevas and Dante Villarreal, with the Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce, explain the importance of the day in our area.

