First-ever indoor pickleball gym in West Michigan opening soon

The All In Pickleball Gym opens Friday, April 21 in Byron Center.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — On a Thursday afternoon, rain would come and go over West Michigan. Weather can often put a damper on any outdoor athletic events you might have planned.

But not at the All In Pickleball Gym.

The gym is located on 76th Street just off U.S. 131 and is West Michigan's first indoor gym dedicated exclusively to pickleball. It's holding its grand opening on Friday, much to the excitement of owner and founder Dan McConnon.

"It's unbridled joy," McConnon said.

"It's been a really quick journey, but a long journey at the same time. We started construction here with the ownership group just after Christmas, and so in roughly three to three and a half months, we've taken this old warehouse and brought it into the product that that everyone will see."

The facility has five full-sized pickleball courts and two trainer courts. Those courts are illuminated by premium lighting. The gym also has restrooms, a changing room, and a kitchenette so it can host catered events.

"We look forward to being quite busy in the winter when Michigan is at its worst, but we're excited for the summer as well. We have eight dock doors in the back. so we're going to let nice, natural air in and we'll have a nice mixture of a winter and summer feel in our location," McConnon said.

The gym welcomes seasoned veterans and beginners. You'll be able to sign up for a slot on their website.

"Ideally, everyone will get a profile, and they sign up for being an annual member a month-to-month member, or a guest, which is perfectly fine. And all of our reservations are done on that software," McConnon said.

"What that does is it provides a secure location for our clients. You get a unique key code every time you come to enter, and then you know exactly what program and what court you're going to be on."

The gym will also be hosting the 5th Annual Grandville Pickleball Addicts Tournament from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 where you can see what's being billed as the best pickleball in the Grand Rapids area.

