Black-owned businesses to be highlighted at Woodland Mall this weekend

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The annual Black-owned Business Showcase is returning to the Woodland Mall on Saturday.

The event will feature more than two dozen businesses that will offer a variety of things from food, cosmetics, health and wellness products, jewelry and more.

Many of the businesses do not have a storefront or are not traditionally brick and mortar businesses, and the host of this year's event, Britney Sylvester, says it's all about networking.

"It's very important because a lot of people may not know of these businesses," said Sylvester. "And they will be very useful to individuals in the community because it's all about networking. So, you may get the there, and somebody who does t-shirts [and] you may need those for your business, or you know, a baby shower or anything like that."

Sylvester added those connections that will be made at the event and connecting with small businesses will be great for the community.

This event runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

