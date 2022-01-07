Make-your-own candle, retail store coming to Downtown Holland

The store will offer over 75 different scents, which comes to over 70,000 different blend combinations.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Another business is coming to downtown Holland, and it's an experience that's unlike anything else along the lakeshore.

Garsnett Beacon Candle Co. launched in February inside Chad and Sebastian's home near Downtown Holland. In just a few short months, they are now expanding in the heart of the city's dining and retail district.

The small candle company is currently renovating a space on South River Avenue that will transform into a retail space and create-your-own candle bar with over 75 different scents, which comes to over 70,000 different blend combinations. Plus, there will be more than a dozen vessels you can put your candle in, including wax melts.

Chad and Sebastian Garsnett said they're excited to bring this new experience, called the Fragrance Studio, to the lakeshore community.

"Since the beginning, our plan has always been to open a shop in Downtown Holland," Sebastian said, "and we were thrilled to find this space."

"Everyone has been so excited about the candles and what we're doing, and we love meeting people in the community," Chad added, "and this will be another great way to do that."

The shop will have extended hours that are open later than a lot of downtown shops and will take reservations and walk-ins, as well as customers who just want to grab a quick gift from their retail side.

"You can come in and create a scent based on the oils that you choose," said Chad, "so every time you come in, you can essentially do something different, and it's an experience that you'll then get to take with you."

And the pair are excited that this will also be something fun to do any time of year.

"Candles are something that you can make year-round," Sebastian said. "So if there's ever any rain or snow, this is something you can do all day, any day."

And just like with their current online business, every two months, Garsnett Beacon Candle Co. gives a portion of the proceeds to a local organization.

The goal is to be open the first week of August at 210 South River Ave, Downtown Holland.

