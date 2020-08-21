'Catfish' vegan ice cream part of Grand Rapids start-up's flavor lineup

Tori Smith's family encouraged her two years ago to make her own ice cream. Now the young entrepreneur's business boasts a unique line of flavors.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There's a play on words behind the most popular flavor of Ninth Wonder Treats' new brand, Dream Cream. It's called "Catfish," but it's not named after the bottom-feeding fish. It's named after the verb catfish, meaning to lure someone by means of a fictional persona.

"It's like you’re being catfished. You’re eating all these things that taste like chocolate but it’s not real chocolate it’s plant based," said Ninth Wonder's owner Tori Smith.

"It’s all coconut based. There’s a little bit of coconut in there, some vanilla, some handmade brownies, candy bar, and peanut butter cookie dough."

So far, Catfish has been the most popular flavor in the Dream Cream lineup, which also includes a flavor inspired by Smith's grandmother's sweet potato pie. Another is inspired by açaí bowls. You can also get the classic vanilla, which Smith has given the name "O.G."

"I think what sets me apart from other vegan ice creams are for sure my unique flavors. All my mix-ins are handmade," she said.

The brand recently launched in an art gallery called Muse GR at the corner of Leonard Street and McReynolds Avenue NW, and Smith said it was a success.

"We sold out of all of our pre-orders."

You guessed it. Catfish was the first flavor to sell out.

Smith makes all of her vegan ice cream in a shared commercial kitchen in the Downtown Market. Aside from fish, she tries to stick to a vegan diet herself and she wants to offer more plant based options, hoping to attract vegans and non-vegans alike.

"Maybe they’ll be more open to trying other vegan options and practice a little bit more healthy eating," she said.

You can order Dream Cream online and pick it up when Muse GR is open, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

