Cottage Bar holds good-bye party for previous owner

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Cottage Bar in downtown Grand Rapids hosted a good-bye party Monday for the previous owner.

It is the oldest restaurant in Grand Rapids, at 94 year's old. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Cottage Bar and its sister-restaurant One Trick Pony were sold and owner of 41 years Dan Verhil retired.

The businesses were sold to their local neighbors Jassi and Sandeep Dhami, owners of Palace of India.

Verhil was adamant that "He would only sell to someone local, who understood and appreciated the rich history of the Cottage Bar, retaining his loyal staff and continue the tradition of Grand Rapids most Iconic Bar and Restaurant."

Verhil hosted the farewell event from 5 to 7:30 p.m. He invited the community to a socially distanced walkthrough at One Trick Pony, where they were welcome to dine afterwards at the Cottage Bar.

