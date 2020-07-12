Ferrysburg Pizza Hut to close later this month after 33 years of business

The Ferrysburg Pizza Hut, located at 201 Pine St., will close its doors for good on Sunday, Dec. 13.

FERRYSBURG, Mich. — The Ferrysburg Pizza Hut, located at 201 Pine St., will close its doors for good on Sunday, Dec. 13.

"We care very deeply about the well-being of our team members that have been employed at our Ferrysburg Pizza Hut location and we intend on retaining all of our current employees as they transfer to our other locations," said John Brinker, Chief Operating Office, in a press release.

"In addition, we would like to say 'thank you' to all our dedicated customers who frequented our Ferrysburg Pizza Hut and who over time became our friends by their devoted patronage."

The Ferrysburg Pizza Hut opened in 1987.

(This story originally appeared in the Grand Haven Tribune.)

