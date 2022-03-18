Grand Rapids first black-owned wine & jazz bar celebrating more than a year in business

GR Noir is very intentional about finding partners and suppliers that share their values and are inclusive to all.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The owners of GR Noir, a downtown Grand Rapids business, have a lot to celebrate as they continue their dream of making the wine industry more inclusive.

The wine and jazz bar has been in business for a little more than a year now and the owners recently released the second wine in their collection.

It’s all part of their goal to make wine more accessible to everyone.

Gr Noir first opened in December of 2020 doing curbside and online orders. It was on Feb. 1, 2021, their first day open to the public, that the business made history.

“First day of Black History Month, and we made Black history being the first Black-owned wine and jazz bar in downtown Grand Rapids. So we're excited about that," Shatawn Brigham, Owner of GR Noir, said.

Brigham and his wife Nadia were educators before starting their own business.

A trip to New Orleans set them on a new path.

“We visited a wine bar, who had similar machines to what you see here, but they had maybe 100 machines in the wall, we can kind of go in and sample and taste wines, and it's like, wow, we don't have that back at home. My wife and I talked about it and came up with a business plan," Brigham said.

He says starting the business became even more important when he considered his experience growing up in Southwest Michigan surrounded by award-winning wineries.

“No one came to our community and said, hey, no, kids, or anyone interested in learning about wine, making wine, understand how wine is made, that didn't happen, "Brigham said.

GR Noir is very intentional about finding partners and suppliers that share their values and are inclusive to all.

“We want to make sure those people have, you know, line up with what we believe in integrity and how they make wine and how they, you know, treat their customers how they treat their staff. So it's very important for us," Brigham said.

The wine bar has nearly 30 different varieties of wine featured in temperature-controlled machines that guarantee an accurate pour every single time.

Plus, thanks to a partnership with Chateau Chantal Winery, they have two of their very own wines including the brand new semi-sweet red.

“You can scan this QR code and there's a jazz playlist, you can see that on both the buy wines here, as well as, food pairings as well.”

With live jazz music three nights a week, its cool vibe, and welcoming atmosphere Gr Noir is a space you won’t want to miss.

Brigham says he’s not sure what the future holds but plans to continue growing the business and hopes you’ll come to experience the magic.

