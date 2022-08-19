Grand Haven Sidewalk Sales offer significant deals

The annual event started Friday in downtown Grand Haven and will continue through Saturday.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — After the Fourth of July celebration and Coast Guard Festival, the summer is winding down in Grand Haven. That means local businesses are looking to get rid of their summer products, and that can mean great deals for consumers. That's exactly what's happening at the city's annual Sidewalk Sales.

"All of our merchants use this time to kind of move out those last minute summer deals that they're working on, and bring in those fall goods that they've got on order," said Jeremy Swiftney who serves as the executive director of Grand Haven Main Street.

Like many lakeshore towns, summer is peak season for Grand Haven businesses and Swiftney says events like this can really help them make sure they're in a good position to continue their success.

"This gives them one more weekend where it's just really, really busy, and they can know that they can expect those high level sales," he said.

"This is one event that we're just very excited to make sure that continues to return. So those businesses can make sure that they're successful, and they have as many things going on as possible throughout the year to keep that success and keep us busy every single weekend."

Sidewalk Sales continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Organizers are hoping for good weather, but they're prepared for anything.

"Most of our merchants have tents. They're hearty. They're ready to go for the rain," Swiftney said.

"Best deals are probably going to be in the morning. So you want to make sure to come out as early as possible. Towards the end of the day, their inventory is pretty low. So you're probably losing out on some of that."

