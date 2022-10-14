'Time to retire': Grand Valley Marine to close doors after 58 years

The owner of the marine store says the plan has been in the works for a while, but adds he'll miss the friendships he's made over the years.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After 58 years in business, Grand Valley Marine in Grandville will permanently close its doors next month.

Owner Jeff Noel said to 13 ON YOUR SIDE that he's ready to retire and adds that it's been difficult to find Marine techs to work on customer boats, describing the trade as a specialized field.

Noel says he's loved serving his west Michigan community, but it's time for a change.

"Most of my employees here, including myself have been here and been in this industry a long time," said Noel. "My two lead mechanics and technicians are going to be retiring this fall, and it's almost impossible to find marine techs right now in the marine industry. That was the driving issue along with the fact that everyone is getting older and everyone is getting ready to retire."

Noel will be auctioning off the rest of his boats and trailers starting on Tuesday. He adds that his store near Torch Lake will remain open.

