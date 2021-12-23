Last-minute Christmas gift ideas at West Michigan small businesses

Local small businesses offer unique gifts and exceptional customer service.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Procrastinators: this is it. You’ve got two days left to find the perfect gift for your mom, sibling, and best friend. Chances are you might not be able to have something shipped in time for the holiday, so, what do you do?

You shop locally and support small businesses such as the shops of downtown Holland where you will find unique gifts and exceptional customer service.

JB and Me is a clothing boutique and gift shop that will take the guesswork out of shopping for that special woman in your life.

“We want to take the pressure away. We're just so excited. This is our favorite season of the year and there's so much behind giving. And we want you to feel the joy of giving and just come in and let us help you," Jamie Grassmann, co-owner of JB and Me, said.

The store offers a lot of great options such as cozy scarves, beautiful jewelry, and fireside coffee flavors like peppermint mocha or smores.

The candles are best sellers or snag pre-made gift boxes.

“So you don't have to do any thinking on it. Our first one is called the cozy backs. And today and tomorrow we'll have those on a mary little deal in the cozy bags is a scarf and a really nice little handbag, and then our fireside coffee. So that is on sale today and tomorrow for $45," Grassmann said.

For the amateur or professional chef in your life head to The Seasoned Home for all your cooking needs.

“One of the items that we do very well with is our Tasted Michigan dinner boxes. We partnered with Motown Food Company. They're located on the east side of the state and they're 100% volunteer-based organization who donates 100% of their profits to Michigan nonprofits to benefit the hungry, the hurting, and the homeless," Ashley Bensinger, Manager of The Seasoned Home, said.

Pitchers shaped like fish are popular whoever gets it will get a kick out of the gurgling noise.

Every spice you’ve ever dreamed of can be found here. Wood products made in Holland, and fun décor pieces that will make your house feel like a home.

“Every time you support a local business, you're helping a local family which helps the local community and it just keeps the downtown area thriving," Bensinger said.

Now is your chance to find something different or unexpected all while supporting local small businesses.

JB and Me and The Seasoned Home are open today and on Christmas eve.

And if you still can’t find exactly what you’re looking for that’s okay you can always get that someone special a gift card.

