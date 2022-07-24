Support Local: West Michigan-owned juice bar expanding with a second location

In July, the small business opened at second location at the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Malamiah Juice Bar is a small business making big moves in West Michigan.

Its mission is to create a healthier community and it's on the way after recently opening a second location. Its primary location is at Studio Park in Downtown Grand Rapids.

The business started about 10 years ago after owner Jermale Eddie saw a documentary on juicing.

"I got some inspiration from that documentary, started making juices, my kids loved it," Eddie said.

Eddie's wife Anissa brought up the idea of opening a juice bar and that’s how the business started.

Malamiah's name combines the couple’s three kids, Malachi, Nehemiah, and Josiah.

“It's a legacy for my kids, and for other kids who look like me in the communities that, hey, you know, if they can have a dream, walk it out. You can do it, too," Eddie said.

Eddie, the mastermind behind many recipes, wanted the business to continue growing. This year he brought in two partners, Kris Mathis and Randy Otterbridge, to help accomplish that goal.

“We've had a lot of growth in the last few months, revenue has doubled, which has been a good thing for us, which has allowed us to now do more for the community, hire more staff, continue to expand our footprint and the passion that we have for serving our community," Mathis said.

While at the height of the pandemic, more than 40% of black-owned businesses closed their doors permanently, Malamiah survived.

“We decided to stay open and keep it going and push through. And then the other piece that sustained us was the community," Eddie said.

Earlier this month, they opened a second location at the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids.

The menu will also be expanding soon with more food options.

“We'll have an opportunity to help other entrepreneurs that are already started in business, bring in the meals, and then we'll package them as Malamiah meals and serve people," Otterbridge said.

When the business started, you didn’t see many people of color popularizing juicing, but Malamiah is proof that they are killing it in the health and wellness industry.

“Healthy comes in all colors, healthy comes in all shapes, healthy comes in all sizes," Eddie said.

The new food items including healthy options like salads are expected to roll out soon.

The owners say its possible that even more locations are in Malamiah’s future.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.