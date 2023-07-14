Michigan's tiniest bar counting down the days until open!

People's Cider Company proprietor Jason Lummen said the liquor license for the new location has been officially approved, but not yet received.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Grand Rapids The People's Cider Company is expanding from Grand Rapids to a second location on the lakeshore. That second location will be just a bit smaller as it's going into one one of the chalets in downtown Muskegon.

People's Cider Company proprietor Jason Lummen said the liquor license for the new location has been officially approved, but not yet received.

He explained that when they receive the license is dependent on conditionals, and could take around a week or more depending on what comes up.

The cider company has been selling at the Muskegon Farmer's Market for a while and is looking forward to setting up shop in a more permanent location.

"We love the community out here. And this was an opportunity for us to do something in Muskegon," Lummen said.

The chalet will fit only three customers and two employees inside its 140 square feet, with additional room for two right outside. Lummen was pretty confident the bar will be the tiniest in the state.

"If anybody's aware of a different one, I would love to get the tape measure out and go have a drink anywhere in Michigan," he said.

If the bar is packed there's plenty of room around downtown Muskegon's social district. The ciders and root beer on draft will all come in compostable cups, customers can drink them while walking around the social district.

The businesses in the chalets are open from the end of May to the end of September, Lummen plans on having the bar open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

