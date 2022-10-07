Support Local: Midwest Movement Collective

Two Grand Rapids women who dreamed of opening an inclusive dance studio are celebrating one month in business.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids women who dreamed of opening an inclusive dance studio are celebrating one month in business.

Back in November, the space was still in the process of being renovated.

Now complete, the dance studio officially opened its doors in June.

“It's been absolutely overwhelming and exciting to see how much support we're getting from the community in our first month,” Hannah Mico, co-founder and business owner, said.

From aerial silks, to pole, contemporary, ballet and even yoga — whether you’re a beginner or advanced, there’s a style of dance for everyone.

“I think that it helps me be centered as a person, it helps me connect the physical and emotional parts of myself, I think it'd be the healthiest version of myself,” Sarah Kulchar, student, said.

Mico says they want people of all different backgrounds and identities to feel comfortable, which is why they’re making investments in the staff and community.

“We're actually lining up a training with the Grand Rapids Pride Center this end of summer, so they'll be coming in and talking about bias training and topics and issues that are relevant to the LGBTQ+ community.”

When they say all are welcome, they mean it.

“I’m working with an occupational therapist as well, who is going to come in and do training about disability advocacy, to make sure that our staff knows how to modify classes and movement to work with folks who experienced both physical and intellectual disabilities, making sure that this space is truly welcome for folks of all different body types, body abilities and identities, which is our very top value,” Mico said.

Kulchar says the biggest selling point for her was the wide variety of dance styles.

“As soon as I heard about it, I was like, 'wow, they're geniuses. Let's be a part of it.' And I’m excited. I hope that more people want to try it out. I really do think that anybody could come at any ability level and I feel confident in my experiences that the teachers would make modifications or meet them where they're at and help them be comfortable.”

There are monthly memberships at different prices you can purchase, or you can drop in one day to check out a class.

If you want to dance or move, you’re invited to the Midwest Movement Collective.

There’s an upcoming summer series coming up on belly dancing that may interest you.

