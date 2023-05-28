Muskegon business is filling the gap left behind by Bed Bath & Beyond

Kooi Housewares has been in business for a decade online. It recently opened its first retail space.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A local business that specializes in home and kitchen products and has been around for a decade online, just opened up its first retail space in Muskegon.

Kooi Housewares is filling the gap left behind after Bed Bath and Beyond filed for bankruptcy.

Just off of East Sherman Blvd. on Sun Dolphin Drive in Muskegon, you’ll find Kooi Housewares.

"We just moved into this building, our warehouse moved into this building last fall. And we moved in because we were running out of space. A decade ago, it started in my spare bedroom. So now we have 1000 square foot warehouse," Josiah Kooi, business owner, said.

Online operations thrived during the pandemic.

“The biggest challenge for the pandemic was staying in stock of the things that people wanted. Everybody decided to take up breadmaking in the first month of the pandemic, and we sold out of all the bread pans," Kooi said.

The owner decided it was time to open a retail shop for customers mourning the loss of Bed Bath and Beyond.

“Employees are trained to answer questions, to know what we were talking about to know what we're selling, why we were selling what we're selling and not something else," Kooi said.

Employees are experts in their field who are looking out for you.

"We might change our supply every once in a while. If something new comes along, that's a better quality at a better price point. So, we're always shopping for you guys. For the best thing out there," Kooi said.

Even though you may never experience the joy of getting that 20% off coupon from Bed Bath and Beyond in the mail, Kooi Housewares has you covered.

“We make sure to price our retail prices standard, usually below what that 20% would have given you. Because really, it is a service to the community to have a store like this," Kooi said.

It’s a great resource for professional and home chefs alike right here in West Michigan.

Kooi Housewares has a Memorial Day weekend sale going on right now; including 10% off select products and giveaways.

