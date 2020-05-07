Muskegon restaurants see big business over Fourth of July

In Muskegon, bars and restaurants are taking advantage of the beach crowds over the weekend.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — With firework shows and parades across West Michigan being cancelled, many are looking for ways to celebrate the Fourth of July and enjoy the summer sun.

In Muskegon, bars and restaurants are taking advantage of the beach crowds over the weekend. The Deck Restaurant featured two live bands: Serita's Black Rose from 12-4 p.m. and PS Dump Your Boyfriend, also known as Pfreak Show, from 7-10 p.m.

Burl and Sprig distillery also offered a lineup of live artists, ranging over the entire Fourth of July weekend, featuring PRIMM on Saturday from around 7-10 p.m.

Local artists said they were grateful to partner with local businesses after a COVID-19 dry spell in bookings.

"We’ve had gig after gig cancelled, so we’re thankful to get this gig going. We love The Deck, and it’s outside so I’m really happy about that," Serita Crowley, lead singer of Serita's Black Rose said.

Michelle Harris, owner of The Deck, said live music was great to bring in customers, adding that she was happy to give the community something to smile about.

"We've been able to stay open since she (Gov. Whitmer) did reopen restaurants, and it’s been great. We've been busy. Everything’s going good and people have been coming out and enjoying the beach, so it’s been really good for us," Harris said.

The restaurant offered both indoor and outdoor seating, with many opting to sit by the sand and enjoy games, music, food and drinks.

"It’s pretty cool just to see people again being humans again just to interact and be doing things," customer Jeff Carlson said.

Harris said while the staff was treating the holiday like any other work day, it was a great day financially for the business, and she was excited see the community's support.

"Customers have been great, and we really appreciate everything everyone’s done to support us," Harris said.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.