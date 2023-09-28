Four Kent County Black-owned businesses share $10,500 in prize money from 'Pitch Black'

Pitch Black is a chance for Black entrepreneurs to identify problems, use their businesses to help address those issues, and win money for the ideas they pitch.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — At the stroke of 6:30 all the lights inside of the Loosemore Auditorium went out. "Don't be afraid of the dark," a voice said. The crowd erupted in applause as a trio of dancers took to the stage to kick off a business pitch competition called "Pitch Black."

"It's about celebrating Black businesses operating in Kent County, and also just kind of celebrating Blackness," said Ed Garner who serves as the West Michigan Regional Director of the Michigan Small Business Development Center.

"We're coming on the heels of Black Business Month, which is in August. So we started this process then. We are now concluding with seven finalists from a field of 20 contestants who will be tonight competing for over $10,500 in cash prizes."

Garner says an estimated 41% or more of Black-owned businesses have had to close, at least temporarily, since the COVID-19 pandemic. That's one of the reasons he says it's so important to hold events like this.

"Some of them made it and still some of them are still struggling. So compared to other business groups, we saw this one had been hit the hardest, and we thought we needed to do something to try to enhance their business and keep on moving forward," he said.

Contestants were judged on problem identification, target market identification, their unique competitive advantage, their business model, experience in the business, significance of the impact to Kent County, a clear explanation of the use of the prize money, and how they pitched their presentation.

Maneeka Beasley from Cakes By The Jar won first prize, followed by Bertina Polk from My Little Love Bugs Childcare, and Jessica Ann Tyson with BEASTRO Fresh Canine Cuisine. The People's Choice Award went to Valarie James with VSJ Fitness.

Also presenting on Thursday night were Yvonne Cones from Age N Grace, Crystal Palasek from Lost Fawn Winery, and Jina Rockwell from Rockwell Earthworks.

There will be another Pitch Black next year in Detroit.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.