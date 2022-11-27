Looking for top-notch snacks? Visit Popnotch Goods in Grand Rapids

A new business offering gourmet popcorn and other delicious snacks is now open on Wealthy Street.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Are you looking for a unique gift idea this holiday season, or maybe you’re in the mood to just try a delicious treat?

We have the place for you, a new business that opened last week offering gourmet popcorn and other top-notch snacks.

Patrick Avila always wanted to become an entrepreneur the pandemic gave him that chance.

“I was furloughed, and I got a lot of time to think on what's going on, and sell this little popcorn shop in Illinois, where I go deer hunting. And there's a town of 3,000 people there. And there's this little popcorn shop called Cranky Mike's. And she just had something going on there," Avila said.

He brought the concept to Grand Rapids and found the perfect location on Wealthy Street to open Popnotch Goods.

“It's exciting. And I think the other popcorn shops may get a little lost on where they are. But this is kind of a prominent location where a lot of people are in and out of here looking for things to do," Avila said.

The open-concept design of the shop allows you to see how every piece of delicious popcorn is made.

“We make it every day, then produce what we need to do for the day.”

Popnotch offers classic flavors like caramel cheddar mix and movie theater style, but also unexpected twists like dill pickle and raspberry chocolate.

“Us packaging it and making it look nice stays a little fresher longer. And you can enjoy it throughout the week rather than just eating it all at once," Avila said.

Their popcorn is made with local favorite Hudsonville ice cream and a healthier snack option, pumpkin seeds.

“You could say more keto friendly. And it doesn't go into nut allergies like peanuts or almonds. So, we thought it'd be a good alternative for a snack item for people," Avila said.

If you’re heading to a family gathering this holiday season gift boxes of this delectable indulgence, take the guesswork out of shopping.

“The space. It's just super inviting. You could bring your friends and family in here and just hang out and enjoy people making popcorn, and serving the ice cream. Just a fun environment to be in and good stuff to eat," Avila said.

Popnotch Goods is planning to expand services with catering for parties and other events like weddings.

