Taqueria San Jose closing after 11 years in business

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For more than a decade, people from all over Grand Rapids have enjoyed the food at Taqueria San Jose.

But the time to do so is coming to an end.

"Eleven years," says Gaby Barajas, daughter of the owner.

That's how long Taqueria San Jose has been a staple of the South Division community. So how is Barajas feeling about the closure?

"Sad," she says. "Depressed."

Barajas says the pandemic has been rough for the business.

"We have really short staff, no workers, they come and go," says Barajas. "They won't last."

And on top of that, the owners are just ready to retire.

"They're too old, they say," she laughs.

After the closure was announced, the taqueria's loyal customers showed out in full force, and it sold out of food before closing time.

And they all expressed their thanks for the memories over the years.

"Today, two of my favorite customers came and I was like, oh, I didn't want you guys to come you guys are going to make me cry," says Barajas. "Steve and Rachel, we catered their wedding."

And Barajas shared her gratitude as well.

"Thank you so much for the support," she says. "We appreciate every single one of them."

The restaurant will remain open until the end of the day on Thursday.

