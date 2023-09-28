Tommy Brann's former, current owner talk legacy restaurant changing hands

Recently, it was time for a change for former Tommy Brann's Steakhouse owner Tommy Brann.

WYOMING, Mich. — Tommy Brann's off of Division Avenue in Wyoming is known for it's family like atmosphere, food and sports memorabilia. However, the restaurant is also known for it's patriarch, Tommy Brann.

"I've been in this building for 52 years," said Tommy.

Recently though, he said it was time for a change.

"I was starting to walk around my block here at the restaurant because I wanted to escape the restaurant and then I knew it was time to go. I love my customers," said Tommy. "I love my employees, but it was time to do something."

Enter Liz Brann-Stegehuis, Tommy's sister, who bought the restaurant along with her son Sean.

"We're excited to carry on Tommy brands, the legacy that he's left," said Liz. "That's our goal is to carry that on for the future and Sean's 32 So he, we've got lots of years ahead of us."

Liz, no stranger to the Brann's brand, has been with the family chain for a little over 40 years.

According to her, Tommy Brann's won't be skipping a beat.

"We've got people, she's here today, Jenny has been here for 45 years, almost 46, Jermaine 30 years I think he's been here," said Liz. "And that's what we're just carrying on what he left us, really not any big changes."

For that waitress Liz mentioned, Jennie Lehnertz, the place is more than just a restaurant.

"We've had people here and the guests know us, and we know them very well," said Jennie. "And it's like they're coming home. They're coming home for dinner coming home for lunch."

And while she's excited for the future, she says she'll miss her old friend.

"I'm just so happy for him and his wife," said Jennie. "He's worked so hard his whole life to witness him. Yes, they do. But yeah, I'm happy for him."

