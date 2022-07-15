Smaller West Michigan communities establish social districts

More smaller cities and rural communities are jumping on the social district trend to boost business.

SPARTA, Michigan — In 2020 cities started creating social districts to combat restrictions placed on businesses by the pandemic.

About two and a half years later social districts appear to be sticking around and now smaller cities and even rural communities are jumping on the trend.

There are now nearly 90 social districts located in Michigan.

Smaller towns like Rockford, Zeeland, White Hall, and most recently Ada have established social districts.

In early June the Village of Sparta joined other communities in embracing the concept of a social district.

An exciting opportunity for restaurants like Brick Haus Brews.

"From a business standpoint, the social district allows us not only to be more engaged in the community, but it helps us to kind of increase our sales that have been a deficit because of covid," Chelsea Vesley, General Manager of Brick Haus Brews, said.

The public area where alcohol can be taken out in designated to-go cups… spans a portion of Division and Union Streets. Plus, Rogers Park and the Sparta town square.

“We started our business incubator space over at the town square. So we just wanted to continue to build on that kind of momentum, and give folks just another avenue to get outside and enjoy the community," Shay Gallagher, Sparta Village manager, said.

There are only a handful of restaurants where you can get alcohol in Sparta but the social district has a bigger impact as people walk around to explore downtown.

“Our hope is that it just it creates more commerce and gives our businesses a better avenue to try to attract folks and bring people into the community," Gallagher said.

Angela’s Italian Restaurant a Sparta staple for nearly 40 years survived the pandemic thanks to loyal customers.

“We like the people here in town and we like the community," Salvatore Candela, Owner of Angela’s Italian Restaurant, said.

But since the social district has been in place the business owners have noticed new folks coming in to try their Italian margarita and homemade sangria.

“We see new people in town. And we see people come and get a drink and all in the walk outside. You know, and hopefully, if they like the drink and all maybe they come back, get the food, you know. So we see a big difference," Candela said.

With more festivals planned throughout the season now is the chance to try locally sourced food and drinks unique to the area.

“It's great for summertime, because usually when people are wanting to be outside, enjoying the weather and doing things, whether it be boating or on the lake, doing these outdoor events are allowing us to still be a part of that," Vesley said.

Business owners say thanks to social districts the future is bright for the Village of Sparta.

The social district hours are from Monday thru Saturday, from 11 a.m-10 p.m.

The next festival in Sparta is Town and Country Days from July 20-24.

