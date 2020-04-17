GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday, Start Garden, a West Michigan invest firm, announced the recipients of over $300,000 in grants for those struggling financially during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Launched April 7, entrepreneurs had 100 hours to apply for a grant from a $300,000 fund. Thursday, a review committee awarded more than $300,000 to 68 entrepreneurs.

“Each day we talk to entrepreneurs, many say that time is their biggest enemy,” said Jorge Gonzalez, Start Garden co-director. “When their April 1 bills came due, it was a serious blow. We knew they needed money before May 1, so we compressed what’s normally six months of work into three weeks. With so many requests, we wished we could do more. We’re confident we did the best we could as fast as possible.”

430 entrepreneurs applied for the grant, with 70% of fund requests asking for $10,000 or less.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.