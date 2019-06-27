GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A major development downtown Grand Rapids will be hiring for more than 120 open positions.

Construction at Studio Park, located at 100 Ottawa SW, is still underway however developers say they are close to officially opening.

More than 120 open positions are available, including at the Celebration Cinema movie theater, Listening Room concert venue and the flagship restaurant One Twenty Three. Employers are looking for assistant managers, frontline cast members, audio technicians, servers and more.

The jobs come with benefits like free movies and discounted food, as well as medial, dental and vision insurance and paid time off.

Visit studioparkgr.com to learn more and to apply.

