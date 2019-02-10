GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After months of work, Studio Park downtown Grand Rapids is finally opening.

The grand opening is taking place at the $160 million mixed-use development Wednesday, Oct. 2 -- but the movie theater, retail and dining options, and concert venue won't be open to the public until Thursday.

“The opening of Studio Park brings tremendous opportunity and growth to the city of Grand Rapids,” says Mayor of Grand Rapids, Rosalynn Bliss. “Congratulations to the entire team who worked hard to bring this vision to reality.”

The 62,500-square-foot development, located at 123 Ionia Ave., offers several dining and retail options, an intimate 200 seat concert venue, nine-screen movie theater, luxurious lofts, and outdoor piazza.

Studio C planned the development of Studio Park over the course of ten years. The construction took nearly 17 months to complete, breaking ground in April 2018.

“The idea of Studio Park started as a much smaller project and snowballed into what it is today. Our ultimate goal was to create an experience for people in the heart of downtown,” says J.D. Loeks, President of Studio C. “We are excited to provide a place for the community to enjoy.”

