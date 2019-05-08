GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Studio C development announced the grand opening date of one of its most important aspects of the project Monday.

The flagship restaurant at Studio Park, One Twenty Three Tavern, will open September 27, 2019.

The 3,500-square-foot restaurant is located at 123 Ionia Ave and will offer an elevated take on familiar American favorites. The name One Twenty Three originated from the address of Studio C's first downtown location, the Midtown Theatre on 123 Pearl, which began its operation 75 years ago in 1944.

“The menu at One Twenty Three offers creative twists and flavors on classic dishes with a focus on seasonality,” says Jeff Finan, Executive Chef for Studio C. “We are excited to introduce new menu items and culinary experiences to downtown Grand Rapids.”

Featured dishes include the signature 123 burger, fried chicken sandwich, crab cakes, specialty meatloaf, and more. A full bar will feature specialty cocktails, spirits, wines, and local craft beer options.

The restaurant will offer a communal style, reservation-only Chef’s Table for larger parties. The Chef’s Table, “will feature an adventurous and interactive dining experience, which allows our culinary team to use their creativity,” says Finan.

The Chef’s Table isn’t the only unique place to enjoy a meal or drinks at One Twenty Three. “Our connection to the piazza at Studio Park really sets One Twenty Three apart,” One Twenty Three’s GM, Nick Duncan shares. “Offering outdoor dining space in this energetic spot downtown is something we think our guests will love.”

One Twenty Three is one component of the $160 million Studio Park development by Studio C. The development will also include a nine-screen movie theater, local retail businesses, luxury lofts, open office spaces, an intimate concert venue, and a modern hotel.

The restaurant continues its hiring efforts for more than 80 positions including additional management staff and, front-and back-house staff, including hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and line cooks. Candidates can apply by visiting 123gr.com or visiting Western Michigan University’s downtown location Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. or Friday’s between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. from August 5 through August 24 for on-the-spot interviews.

