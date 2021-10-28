Supply chain issues challenge new, locally owned business

Webster's Market opened five weeks ago. They faced challenges getting shelving, countertops, and more. Now, keeping fully stocked shelves is an issue.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Five weeks ago, Webster's Market opened its doors in Downtown Grand Rapids. Brent Webster, the owner, said it helps fill a need in the neighborhood.

However, before and after opening, he has been facing challenges with the supply chain.

"We'll place orders and see maybe a third of the order come in," said Webster, "There's time where we'll see empty shelves. We'll try to fill those shelves with other product, but then you don't have consistency."

He said PepsiCo and FritoLay have not contacted him back to stock his market shelves. Webster has other businesses, and said he has never experienced supply chain issues like this before.

"We almost didn't open," said Webster, "We almost didn't do it because we couldn't get venders or product."

There have been challenges with behind the scenes products before and after opening as well. He is waiting on a custom sign for the outside of the building, and shelving and counters took a while to build.

"I see prices are going to go up, especially milk and dairy," said Webster about the whole industry, not just his store, "Things are going to get more expensive."

However, he asks for patience from customers as they work through these challenges. Despite the issues, he said the response to the store has been very positive, and it was something the neighborhood needed.

