LANSING, Mich. — The Republican-led Michigan Senate has approved additional tax breaks for a major Grand Rapids-area data center, sending the bill to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Las Vegas-based Switch opened a mega-campus of computer servers in Kent County's Gaines Township in 2017, after Michigan exempted it and “co-located” clients from sales, use and business-equipment taxes.

The legislation cleared the Senate 27-10 Tuesday after barely advancing from the Republican-controlled House in December, even after Switch and two school districts worked out their differences.

The legislation would clarify that Switch is exempt from certain school taxes it was assessed more than a year ago.

