WYOMING, Mich. — On Monday, United Auto Workers members striking outside the only remaining General Motors plant in West Michigan felt the support of their community beyond the frequent horn honking of drivers passing by.

Roughly a dozen or so local teachers joined the picket line on day eight of the UAW's strike against GM. Last week, more than 49,000 workers nationwide began their strike as their four-year contract with the auto industry giant expired.

The union is fighting for things like higher wages and a path for temporary workers to permanent jobs.

"Teachers are dealing with these very same issues when we sit at the table and when we are negotiating contracts," said Blake Mazurek, who is the PAC chair for the Kent County Education Association.

"Strikes are sometimes unfortunately a way that you have to push the envelope in order to see something change," Mazurek said.

The KCEA along with the Grand Rapids Education Association invited its members to join in the picket line to show solidarity.

"This is our way to strengthen the bonds of our community," said Mazurek, who has also been teaching in the Grandville school district for over two decades.

Among the teachers was also Sen. Winnie Brinks (D- Grand Rapids) who said that the UAW's strike is essential to the well-being of workers in all industries.

"Honestly, when workers are treated better anywhere, they are treated better even in places where this is not a union organization," Brinks said with a picket sign in hand. "It's important for every worker that we are standing up for their rights and that they are getting a fair shake at the bargaining table."

During the strike, GM employees are only getting $250 per week in strike pay.

"I know there are families out there who support themselves on basically that, so it may not sound like a big sacrifice," said Ed Quint, a retired UAW member, who worked at the former GM plant on 36th Street. "But, they have bigger bills because they used to have a bigger check, so they are hurting."

Those who came out to support the union workers Monday all said they will continue to come out and support the strikers until a negotiation is reached.

"They are just trying to make a living, that's all they can do," Quint said.

