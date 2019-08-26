GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — China strikes back and the trade war continues.

If you think the escalating tariffs war between China and the U.S. doesn't affect you, think again. Michigan industries including auto, agriculture and craft beer are bracing for impact.

For craft brewers, the tariffs will likely affect the cost of equipment.

"For us to manufacture beer, for customers to come in to purchase it at a decent price, it [the trade war] creates that next level of uncertainty that we don't exactly need," says Scott Schultz, co-owner and brewmaster at Creston Brewery in Grand Rapids.

Despite using American machines, Schultz knows if and when he needs to import a special part, it's going to expensive.

"If we are looking for a special bottler or more kegs, those all have origins in China. It does limit what we're looking for and what we're buying."

Expensive beer and expensive cars: The new $75 billion dollar tax China says it will impose by the end of year will likely hit Ford, BMW and Mercedes the hardest.

And then there's agriculture. Next month China is prepared to add a 5 percent tax on American soybeans.

"We've already seen with the late planting season this year, ongoing trade conversations and uncertainty and with the last six years of depressed agricultural prices across the board. This [new tariff] added to that is going to be difficult for some farmers as we move forward," says John Kran, National Legislative Counsel at Michigan Farm Bureau.

For now, all Americans can do is wait.

