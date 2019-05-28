GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (GRBJ) - A locally based restaurant company closed a 9-year-old eatery today and will be converting it into a brunch place.

Twisted Rooster in Grand Rapids Township closed today at 1 p.m. due to "unforeseen circumstances," according to a letter in the restaurant's window. However, there are plans to convert the location to an unnamed brunch concept which will open late this summer.

Twisted Rooster opened inside the former O’Charley’s restaurant, at 1600 E. Beltline Ave. NE, in 2010.

"It's been a wonderful nearly 9 years and we are sad to say that due to some unforeseen circumstances we are closed," the letter read. "Thank you for all the great memories, we truly appreciate you all! We are excited to see you all when our new concept opens up later this summer!!"

The new eatery will have “a light and fresh atmosphere.”

The menu will feature from-scratch recipes with an emphasis on “fresh, local and responsibly sourced ingredients.”

The “extensive” beverage menu will include specialty juices and breakfast cocktails.

“Our commitment to the Grand Rapids community is at the heart of all we do,” said Dale Kaminski, director of operations, Meritage Hospitality Group. “We take pride in being active, involved neighbors."

Two Twisted Rooster locations remain open in Michigan — one in Chesterfield Township and one in Belleville.

