MUSKEGON, Mich. — Black Friday and Cyber Monday are for shoppers, but Brown Friday is for workers. The one-day event is when UPS works to find 50,000 new employees to fill seasonal jobs around the U.S.

Friday, Nov. 1, was the second annual UPS Brown Friday. The hiring blitz includes more than 185 hiring fairs happening across the country.

UPS locations in Grand Rapids and Muskegon participated.

More than 372 positions are available in Grand Rapids, fewer jobs are available in Muskegon.

UPS uses Brown Friday to find driver helpers, package handlers and seasonal drivers.

According to UPS 35 percent of the people hired for seasonal package handler jobs are later hired in a permanent position when the holidays finish.

Those unable to attend a hiring fair can still apply easily online, at UPSjobs.com.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other holiday-related stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.