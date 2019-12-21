DETROIT — U.S. Steel Corp. says it will indefinitely idle major operations at factories near Detroit.

The company said it would send notices to 1,545 employees at Great Lakes Works, although it anticipates that the actual number of people affected will be lower.

Great Lakes Works, which serves the auto industry, is along the Detroit River in River Rouge and Ecorse.

U.S. Steel said it expects to begin idling the iron and steel-making facilities around April 1 and the hot strip mill rolling facility before the end of 2020.

