x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

Business

Verizon looks to hire about 1,000 people for work from home job

The posting for a remote customer service representative is on the company's site.
Credit: AP
FILE - This April 23, 2018, file photo shows the logo for Verizon above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Verizon is selling Tumblr, a darling of early social media, to the owner of blogging platform WordPress. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

TAMPA, Fla. — People looking for a job might want to take a look at Verizon: The wireless company announced it is hiring 950 people for permanent work from home positions.

According to the job posting, the remote customer service representative position requires people to have their own home office in a quiet area. The applicant must also have a high school diploma or GED.

"You are positive and professional with a focus on solving problems and doing whatever it takes to make a difference with every customer every time," it reads. "You can establish rapport with all kinds of people, listen attentively, and hone in on the most important issues. 

"You explain things easily, in ways that people can understand. You are tech-savvy and know how to use that knowledge to find solutions."

The company says it transitioned more than 90 percent of its employees to working from home at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter