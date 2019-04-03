GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group of Grand Rapids friends and businessmen are conceptualizing their idea for a live music venue combined with a kitchen and cocktail lounge.

Ambiance GR will soon fill the space formerly home to Raggs to Riches, on Pearl Street NW.

Jonathan Jelks, one of six members of the Ambiance team, said the idea started about three years ago.

"It started off with myself and a team member, Lacy Jones, understanding that there was a gap in downtown Grand Rapids," Jelks said Monday.

Jelks and another team member, Jamiel Robinson, are currently working out of an office at Start Garden as they put the finishing design touches on their plans for the space. They've contracted with Honor Construction and Lott3Metz Architecture to bring their ideas to reality.

"We are looking to create a very unique experience that you would typically find in other metropolitan areas...a cocktail lounge and live entertainment venue, that you would see in Chicago, Detroit or Atlanta—bring that vibe here to Grand Rapids," said Robinson.

Jelks said for too long there has not been a go-to spot in downtown Grand Rapids that appeals to people of all ages and backgrounds.

"There's not a genre we won't touch—from your jazz, to blues, to hip hop even some country music, rock and roll for sure. We want to become a hub for live entertainment," Jelks said.

Robinson, who created Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses, said Ambiance GR will also be one of few black-owned businesses downtown, but the team hopes to help change that.

"We've been working on some initiatives to bolster African American businesses in the greater Grand Rapids area, with efforts led by the city and other institutions recognizing that there needs to be more diversity," Robinson said.

Jelks said they aim to open up by the end of spring.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.