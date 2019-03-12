GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new three-story, multi-use building known as the "gateway" project will be coming to West Grand Rapids in early 2020.

Leonard Street Partners, Inc. said the $5 million building will be at the corner of Leonard Street and Broadway Avenue. Officials said it will anchor the West Leonard Business District and help serve as a gateway project for the rebirth of the historic business corridor.

The project is expected to break ground in early 2020, and officials said it came together through a collaborative effort of next-generation investors.

Paradigm Design, a national architecture firm, announced plans to become the lead tenant in the building.

More information and architectural renderings will be announced at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

