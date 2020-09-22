Whitmer calls on Trump to pass COVID-19 recovery package for small businesses

"When our local businesses thrive so do our communities, families, schools and economy."

LANSING, Mich — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called on the federal government to provide aid to small businesses Tuesday after proclaiming Sept. 20-26 as Michigan Small Business Week.

Small businesses make up 98% of Michigan businesses and employ half of Michigan workers, according to a news release from the state. The release also says that roughly $68 stays in the local economy for every $100 spent at a local business.

While small businesses have a large impact on Michigan’s economy, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit many small businesses hard.

Throughout the pandemic, Whitmer has worked with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to pull federal CARES Act funding to support owners of small businesses.

Since March, MEDC implemented 19 COVID-19 response programs. They are anticipated to support more than 10,000 businesses and retain 21,000 jobs throughout the state by the end of 2020.

While these support programs are in place, Whitmer said they are not enough. Tuesday, she called on President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to pass a recovery package to help Michigan’s small businesses.

“While we have been able to secure small business loans for people across Michigan, there is still more work to do to ensure they have the support they need to get through this pandemic,” Whitmer said. “We need the president and Mitch McConnell to work across the aisle on a bipartisan recovery package that includes support for families and small business owners.

When our local businesses thrive so do our communities, families, schools, and economy. I hope this week will serve as a reminder of the positive impact small businesses have on our state.”

