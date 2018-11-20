GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Scammers are targeting job seekers through a popular career search website, Indeed.

Eaglecrest Homes Incorporated is not hiring, but an online job posting says otherwise. The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to double and triple check these postings before sending out your confidential information.

"It was for a customer service position for a building company. It seemed like it was right up my alley—something I was qualified for," job seeker Aurora Mertes said.

A person claiming to be Tom Waterloo from EagleCrest Homes contacted Mertes with several open positions.

"I thought maybe they were just growing and had a bunch of positions available," Mertes said.

She did some checking.

"I looked up the company and I looked up the name on the email and it checked out," Mertes said.

"Tom" was listed on EagleCrest Home's website.

"Then he replied back with a generic, 'This is a work from home position, very high rate of pay for some of those positions' and that really raised the biggest red flag," Mertes said. "How are you going to be a receptionist from your home for a brick and mortar business it just didn't make sense."

The Better Business Bureau said job postings are the perfect opportunity for scammers.

"How much do you share with a potential employer? Virtually everything about yourself," said the President of the Better Business Bureau serving Western Michigan, Phil Catlett. "Work from home for 25 dollars an hour as a receptionist? Something would tell you that this is wrong."

Tom Waterloo's real e-mail address and the e-mail pretending to be from Waterloo, look basically identical.

"This is actually an L instead of an I," Mertes said. "If you're just glancing, you wouldn't even realize that it wasn't a legitimate email address and it turned out it was not."

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke to the real Tom Waterloo.

"I've had probably 10-12 calls and emails about this position that is non-existent," Waterloo said.

EagleCrest Homes is not hiring.

"People are desperate when they're looking for jobs, so they might not necessarily trust their gut when they should be," Mertes said.

Waterloo said he spoke to Indeed last week and they took down the posting, but there is still another one on the website. The Better Business Bureau advises that you call the employer you're looking at to make sure that they are hiring for the position you want before giving out your personal information.

