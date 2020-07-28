YMCA permanently lays off more than 1,000 part-time employees in Kent County

Staff were laid off at seven YMCA locations in Kent County.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is permanently laying off part-time employees due to the strains of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization send a letter to the state's Workforce Development Agency stating that 1,021 part-time employees from locations around Kent County will lose their jobs.

Before the permanent layoffs, these employees were on a temporary layoff since April 2. They were permanently let go on July 24.

"These layoffs are the result of the continued extension of the emergency declaration and state mandates that do not permit us to reopen our membership facilities," said Lauren Heist, the Human Resources Director, in the letter.

In much of lower Michigan, gyms are still not allowed to operate under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's COVID-19 reopening plan. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids said once facilities are allowed to reopen, they will invite employees back to reapply for employment.

