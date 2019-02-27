GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Start Garden's 100 Ideas initiative is back starting Wednesday, Feb. 27.

All you have to do is submit an idea to Start Garden between now and May 30. 100 finalists will then be announced to win $1,000 each to put toward improving their idea ahead of what's called "Demo Day."

Demo Day will take place on August 27, and those finalists will compete for the chance to win $20,000 to get their idea off the ground.

Last year was the inaugural "100 Ideas" event. 600 ideas were submitted.

To submit your idea, visit Start Garden's website.

