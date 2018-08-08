When Samuel Crawford's grade-school teacher asked her students what they wanted to do when they grew up, his classmates said they wanted to be doctors, lawyers and accountants. Sam said he wanted to build Mustangs, and his classmates laughed.

"The '64 Mustang had just come out," Crawford said. "All I could think about was that brand new pony car."

Of his 31 years at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant, Crawford, has spent the last nine putting racing stripes on Mustangs. Today, he will join thousands of Ford workers celebrating production of the 10 millionth Mustang.

"I do what I said I wanted to do," he said. "I didn't know how they were built, but I knew I wanted to be a part of it. And I have worked on 4,000 or 5,000 Mustangs."

The iconic vehicle has been America's best-selling sports car in the last half century and the world's top selling sports car three years straight.

More than 60 Ford Mustang owners representing all model years will gather for a tribute at the plant on Wednesday, followed by flyovers from three WWII-era P-51 Mustang fighter planes.

"Mustang is the heart and soul of this company," said Jim Farley, Ford president of global markets. "I get the same thrill seeing a Mustang roll down a street in Detroit, London or Beijing that I felt when I bought my first car, a 1966 Mustang coupe that I drove across the country as a teenager."

The 10 millionth Ford Mustang is a high-tech, 460-horsepower 2019 Wimbledon White GT V8 six-speed manual convertible equipped with driver assist technology and built at Flat Rock. The first serialized Mustang (VIN 001) produced in 1964 was the same color and model with a three-speed manual transmission and 164-horsepower V8.

'It gives you goosebumps'

Tra Von Palmer, 42, a final area manager at Flat Rock, oversees overall trim and chassis assembly that involves carpet, instrument panels, airbags, tires, seats and fluid fills.

"Honestly, the sound of the engine when they start up the vehicle at the end of the line? It gives you goose bumps. Every time," Palmer said. "It's like a deep growl that settles down in a hum. It's not something you ever get used to."

Palmer owns a black 2000 convertible GT he helped build as an hourly worker.

"We have a sense of pride with this vehicle," said Palmer, a 24-year employee whose father started with Ford as an hourly worker, too.

During its 54-year production history, Mustang has been built in San Jose, California, Metuchen, New Jersey, and the original production facility in Dearborn. All Mustangs are built in Flat Rock now.

Mustang is the nation's best-selling sports car, based on Ford analysis of 1966-2018 total new vehicle cumulative registrations for all sports car segments supplied by IHS Markit.

Chevrolet built more than 1.6 million Corvettes and more than 5.5 million Camaros, which didn't see production between 2003 and 2009.

The most of any car model sold, is the Toyota Corolla, at 44 million in 52 years, said Curtis D. McAllister, a Toyota spokesman.

"Many vehicles have hit the 10 million mark over the years, but they tend to be either practical family cars — like the Volkswagen Passat and Honda Accord — or long-running, utilitarian haulers — like the Ford F-150," said Matt Anderson, curator of transportation at The Henry Ford museum. "Mustang is a fun car — something owners tend to purchase as a second — or maybe third — vehicle rather than a one-and-only daily driver. That makes Mustang’s 10 million milestone all the more impressive."

"Today, Mustang successfully capitalizes on its legacy. Its look is retro without being dated, and its name is established but not 'establishment,' " Anderson said.

This guy owns 64 Mustangs

Mike Berardi, 56, of Canton owns 64 Mustangs.

"My first car was a Mustang back when I was in high school. A friend of mine had a ’73 Mach 1. It was red. I thought, one of these days, I’m going to get one of those,' " said Berardi, who retired from Ford as a global director in customer service in 2017.

Now he drives a 2015 Shelby GT350, white with blue.

"In the parade on Wednesday, I'll be driving a ’72 convertible, a red, white and blue model designed for the Olympics, he said. "In the summer months, from July to August, I drive convertibles.That’s convertible season. I have an Excel spreadsheet for the year. If they have good heaters, they go out in March, April and November. The classics go out in June and September. I have a method to the madness."

While the first Mustang made lives at The Henry Ford museum, no plans have been made for the 10 millionth Mustang. Jiyan Cadiz, Ford spokesman, said the vehicle will be featured at the Detroit auto show in 2019 and go on tour.

"People want to see it," Cadiz said. "Where it ends up, we're open to possibility. It could be the museum. It could be a collector. We'll hear people out."

After the excitement dies down this week, and the vintage aircraft and dignitaries depart, things will return to normal for Crawford. Life is nice, he says, and soon he'll retire. But not yet. His wife builds headlights for Magna. His son works at the Ford factory, too.

He describes the rhythm of a native Detroiter as the son of a Hutzel Hospital nurse's aide and a father who built F-150 truck frames.These days, Crawford arrives at the plant at 5 a.m. and finishes at 3:30 p.m., one of 22 people on the stripe team. He'll be "working all day every week" affixing racing stripes to Mustangs. And when he goes home, well, his work doesn't end.

"Some days, I dream about the stripes. If I have problems, I think about them," Crawford said. "It's like an art. When I dream about it, the stripes go on like spreading butter."

