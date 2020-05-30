Infected workers, parts shortages slow auto factory restarts

Most automakers closed factories in mid-to-late March when workers began to get sick as the novel coronavirus spread.

DETROIT — Parts shortages and infected workers are slowing the U.S. auto industry's ability to restart factories.

Some automakers have had to temporarily close plants to disinfect equipment after workers got sick or tested positive for the coronavirus.

Others have had slower starts because parts plants in Mexico and elsewhere haven't come back as quickly as expected.

Most reopened partially in mid-May. But they've been hobbled by parts shortages and worker illnesses. Industry experts expect herky-jerky production for a while as the virus persists.

