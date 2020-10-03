Gas prices in Michigan are at the lowest price they've been at since February of 2019, according to the American Automobile Association, and dropped 12 cents this week compared to last.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $2.24 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, and an average of $34 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. That is $10 cheaper from 2019's highest prices in July.

Grand Rapids' average price for gas is among the state's cheapest of $2.14, according to AAA.

AAA credits the decline in prices to a "healthy stock level" and cheaper crude prices.

Total domestic stocks of gasoline fell by 4.3 million bbl to 252 million bbl, which is still 1.3 million bbl higher than 2019’s level at this time, according to the Energy Information Administration's latest weekly report.

A spokesperson for AAA said gas prices will likely decline throughout the end of the winter driving season, especially amid COVID-19 concerns that is causing the price of crude to decline.

