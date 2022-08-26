Your guide to the 2022 Metro Cruise

The Metro Cruise kicks off on Friday for its 17th year and is full of cars, events, activities and more. This is your complete guide to the weekend fun.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back for its 17th year, the Metro Cruise kicks off Friday with muscle cars, classics, antiques, hot-rods and more.

The event originally kicked off in 2005 when the Kentwood Area Chamber of Commerce organized the event to help drive business to the 28th street corridor. Ever since, the event has been a staple as the summer begins to draw to a close each year.

Over 250,000 attendees have enjoyed the event in recent years with an estimated 15,000 cars participating.

This year, the Metro Cruise will feature two "Main Event" locations on 28th Street. The main hub for the event and the historic epicenter of the cruise is at Roger's Plaza in Wyoming and for the second year, the Woodland Mall parking lot will also serve as a hub for cruisers.

Metro Cruise Main Event at Roger's Plaza

The heart of the Metro Cruise is throughout the Roger's Plaza parking lot. The venue is the traditional hub for the entire Metro Cruise and will feature the most classic cars of any venue over the weekend. Admission is free to all areas of the event.

Parking is available at Roger's Plaza or at Wyoming High School parking lot, and the Kent District Library - Wyoming Branch parking lot. A shuttle will be available from the high school and library to Roger's Plaza every 15 minutes from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday. The shuttle is free.

Hours: Friday 2 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Collector Car Row

Check out over 200 collector cars lined up inside of the venue.

Music

Five local area bands will perform on the Metro-Main Stage throughout the event. Limited bleacher seating is available, but portable chairs are also encouraged.

Kids Activities

A kids tent will be set up at the West end of the venue with face painting, coloring sheets, rock painting, car building kits and more.

Food

Food trucks and concessions stands will be located throughout the venue.

Vendors

Over 40 vendors and sponsors will be at the venue with giveaways, games and official Metro Merch available for purchase.

Miss Metro Cruise® Finale Competition

Ten women will compete to earn the right to be named Miss Metro Cruise®. Local celebrities will judge the competition. The competition will take place Saturday at 3 p.m.

DYNO

Watch high-end sports cars and souped-up classic cars at the Dynamometer performance car testing area. The cars will demonstrate their performance capabilities on a stationary testing area. Cars will rev up to over 160 mph at the testing area.

To participate, you must pay $30 and register ahead of the event.

Spectator hours are Friday from 3 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Roger's Plaza Metro Cruise Schedule

Friday

1 p.m. - Early Bird merchandise opens

2 p.m. – Event opens with food vendors, kids activities and entertainment

2 p.m. – Shuttle service courtesy of The Rapid begins

5:30 p.m. – Wyoming High School marching band, west end near Metro-Main Stage

6:30 p.m. – Onager band (High energy 80’s rock) on Metro-Main Stage

9 p.m. – Event closes

Saturday

9 a.m. – Shuttle service courtesy of The Rapid begins

11 a.m. – Event opens with food vendors, kids activities and entertainment

11 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies, Community Awards, on Metro-Main Stage

11 a.m. – DYNO testing begins near Metro Way Food Court

12 p.m. – Hark Up! Band (soul, blues, jazz) on Metro-Main Stage

3 p.m. – Miss Metro Cruise Finale on Metro-Main Stage

4 p.m. – Official cruise time on 28th street

4 p.m. - Cabildo (Latin alternative) on Metro-Main Stage

7 p.m. – Bootstrap Boys (classic rock hits & lively originals) on Metro-Main Stage

9 p.m. – Event closes

Metro Cruise Main Event at Woodland Mall

This is the second year that one of the two Metro Cruise Main Events is being hosted at Woodland Mall and this year there is a lot more going on.

Admission and parking are free with parking located at the lot between the Phoenix Cinema and Von Maur on the south side, or the large lot north of Von Maur.

Hours: Friday 2 p.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Collector Car Row

Check out over 60 collector cars lining the outside of the venue.

Two Hour Collector Car Parking

Bring your collector car and park in a special area to show it off on Friday or Saturday.

Fire Department Demonstrations and Displays

There will be 16 antique fire trucks on display, making it the largest display in the state.

Local area fire departments will also be doing Jaws of Life Extraction demonstrations and showing off a "smoke house" display.

Music

Two bands are performing throughout the day on Friday and three bands will perform throughout the day on Saturday.

Kids Activities

An RC track area

Build-your-own wooden car kits

Climbing wall

Food

Seven food trucks and concessions stands will be located throughout the venue.

Woodland Mall Metro Cruise Schedule

Friday

2 p.m. – Event opens with food vendors, kids activities and entertainment

2 p.m. – West Michigan’s largest Antique Fire Truck display opens

3:30 p.m. – Whiskey Bound (high energy classic rock & country) on Metro-Main Stage

6:30 p.m. – Stolen Horses (country, southern, rock) on Metro-Main Stage

9 p.m. – Event closes

Saturday

11 a.m. – Event opens with food vendors, kids activities and entertainment

12 p.m. – Asamu Johnson & Associates of Blues (blues) on Metro-Main Stage

1 p.m. – Vehicle Extraction demonstration courtesy of Kentwood FD

4 p.m. – Official cruise time on 28th street

4 p.m. – Devil Elvis Show (Elvis, rockabilly, soul) on Metro-Main Stage

7 p.m. – Project 90 (best hits of the ‘90’s) on Metro-Main Stage

9 p.m. – Event closes

Find more information on everything going on this weekend with the Metro Cruise on their Facebook page or at 28thStreetMetroCruise.org.

