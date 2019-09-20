DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 107,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a suspension weld can break and cause steering problems.

The recall covers the 2015 through 2018 Chevrolet Trax.

Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration an improperly welded joint can break, increasing the risk of a crash.

RELATED: AP Source: GM's offer to UAW would add lower-paying jobs

RELATED: UAW reports unresolved issues in talks with General Motors

It's an expansion of a recall from April that covered the 2017 through 2019 model years.

Dealers will inspect the left and right front lower-control arms and replace them if needed. No date has been set for the recall to begin.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other consumer news on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.