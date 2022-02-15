GM announces Chevy Bolt factory to restart manufacturing operations

The automaker says that battery supplier LG Energy Solution is now making enough to supply replacement modules for the recalls as well as to resume production.

DETROIT, Michigan — General Motors says it will start making Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles again in early April after an eight-month pause due to a series of battery fire recalls.

The automaker said Tuesday that battery supplier LG Energy Solution is now making enough to supply replacement modules for the recalls as well as to resume production.

The company will start making hatchback and SUV versions of the Bolt on April 4, and those should start reaching dealers a few weeks later.

The assembly plant for the Chevy Volt, Orion Assembly, is located in Lake Orion, just north of Auburn hills in Southeast Michigan.

LG Energy Solution operates a battery manufacturing plant in Holland and recently announced a new plant to be built in Lansing.

Vehicles on dealer lots at the time of the recalls can be sold once battery modules are replaced.

In August GM expanded a previous recall to more than 140,000 Bolts sold worldwide since 2016 because battery manufacturing defects could cause the vehicles to catch fire.

According to GM, Orion Assembly made the switch to all electric vehicle production in 2020, positioning itself to support GM’s goal to bring 30 new EVs to market globally by 2025.

